Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hits west Delhi

New Delhi : A low-intensity earthquake of 2.8 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck west Delhi on Thursday morning, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per NCS, the tremors were felt around 9:17 am at a depth of 15 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.8, Occurred on 28-01-2021, 09:17:54 IST, Lat: 28.66 & Long: 77.13, Depth: 15 Km, Location: West Delhi,” NCS tweeted. (agency)