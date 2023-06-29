PRI representatives, public delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, June 29: Several PRI representatives including members of District Development Councils (DDCs), BDC chairperson and public delegations called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

Subash Chander, Member DDC Narsoo, Udhampur and Bimla Devi, Chairperson BDC Mongri met the Lt Governor and discussed several issues of public importance.

Surekha Devi, DDC Member Arnia put forth the demand on behalf of the people of her constituency which included an ITI college in Arnia, construction of bridge Chak Majra to Karyal, sports stadium, among other issues.

A delegation led by Shelpa Dubey, DDC Member Vijaypur in their meeting with the Lt Governor held discussion on employment opportunities in AIIMS Vijaypur for local youth and various other issues.

Later, a delegation led by Neena Sharma BDC Chairperson, Seri, Rajouri also discussed with the Lt Governor public importance issues.

A delegation of Disabled Care Foundation led by Umesh Sharma also called on Lt Governor and discussed issues which included enhancement of monthly pension for disabled, creation of separate directorate of disability affairs, implementation of Acts, opening of model schools.

The delegation of Dream City Welfare Association Muthi led by its president Satish Bhat in their meeting with the Lt Governor discussed about the development of a park at Dream City Muthi.

The Lt Governor assured the delegations that the issues projected to him will be taken up with the concerned departments of the UT administration for early redressal on merit.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Wani also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Wani, who is a renowned author, presented a copy of his autobiography “Kharistan Ka Musafir” to the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor appreciated the voluminous literary work done by Dr Wani and his immense contribution to Urdu literature.

Earlier, students of University Institute of Engineering & Technology, University of Jammu, Kathua campus led by Anant Mishra called on the Lt Governor and discussed issues pertaining to Infrastructure development and other issues at the campus.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Pt. RK Bhat, President Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj called on Lieutenant Governor.

The members of the delegation discussed with the Lt Governor various welfare and other issues related to the community.

The Lt Governor assured the members of delegation of appropriate redressal of the issues and demands put forth by them based on merit.

Earlier, Haripal Singh Jasrotia, senior BJP leader also called on Lt Governor and discussed the issues of public importance.