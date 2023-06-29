AIG Welfare presents FCI admission letters to NoKs of JKP martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 29: AIG Welfare Police Headquarters, Dr Abhishek Mahajan presented admission letters to two Next of Kin (NoKs) of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) martyrs for their admission to the Food Craft Institute (FCI) in Jammu.

A press statement said that Saqib Bashir, son of Martyr Selection Grade Constable Bashir Ahmad Hajam of Magam, Budgam, and Shahnawaz Hussain, brother of Martyr Constable Mohammad Afzal Dar of Beerwah, Budgam, were provided the admission letters in presence of Maahira Mahajan and Aditya Mahajan from the “Empower and Enable Project.”

So far, the UT has received 23 nominations from the Next of Kin of martyrs who have expressed their interest in receiving training at FCI Jammu. The selected candidates will undertake one-and-a-half-year diploma courses in various streams, including food production, food and beverage operations, bakery and confectionary, front office and reception, housekeeping, maintenance, as well as other short-term and entrepreneurship programs.

The training opportunity for the NoKs of the martyrs is made possible through an MoU signed by the J&K Police with FCI Jammu in March of this year. The collaboration aims to empower and enable the Next of Kin of the martyrs and is part of the broader goals of the “Empower and Enable Project”. This initiative is being designed and executed by Maahira Mahajan, currently studying at UWC Atlantic in the UK, and Aditya Mahajan, studying at UWC Southeast Asia in Singapore.