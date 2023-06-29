CEO SASB visits Neelgrath helipad, Holy Cave, Sheshnag Camp; inspects arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 29: Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board(SASB), Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, today visited Neelgrath Helipad, Holy Cave and Sheshnag Camp to assess arrangements being put in place for ensuing 62 day long Shri Amarnathji Yatra scheduled to commence on July 1 with culmination on August 31.

CEO, while seeking information on all requisite facilities for the devotees visiting the revered Cave, exhorted upon the officers to ensure that all arrangements are in place for successful and peaceful conduct of this presitigious annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023.

Bhandari was accompanied by senior officers of the UT administration and other stakeholders.

During the tour, the CEO inspected and evaluated the preparations being undertaken by the concerned departments to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage for the devotees. He emphasized the significance of timely completion of all necessary arrangements to facilitate a safe and comfortable yatra experience for the pilgrims.

Bhandari had a detailed review of infrastructure, status of the track, setting up of tentage facilities, toilet complexes, sanitation activities, restoration of water and electricity connections, telecom facilities, other logistical facilities during his visit to Sheshnag camp, holy Cave and the Neelgrath helipad.

CEO asked the concerned departments to ensure that all necessary services are made easily accessible to the pilgrims at railway station, airports, on travel routes and Yatra base camps.

He impressed upon the officials to create a strong healthcare and health emergency infrastructure with additional teams of doctors and nursing staff. He also directed for proper arrangements of regular ambulance, Heli-ambulance service and oxygen cylinders.

He also took stock of the arrangements and facilities being made available for the concerned staff and sanitation workers deployed at the Base Camps.