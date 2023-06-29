Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety across Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Jammu region today with a large number of people gathering at mosques and Eidgahs to offer prayers for the peace and prosperity of the country.

In Jammu biggest congregations were held in Eidgah Residency road, Mecca Masjid and Jama Masjid Khatikan Talab where hundreds of Muslims offered Eid prayers this morning.

The religious scholars on the occasion highlighted the significance of the Day and philosophy behind the sacrifice.

The prayers were held for peace and progress of the country. The authorities had made elaborate security arrangements on the occasion to avert any untoward incident.

Eid prayers were also held in other mosques of Jammu city and its outskirts. The people mostly attired in white dress were seen greeting and hugging each other to offer Eid greetings.

The members of other communities were also seen greeting their Muslim brothers and offering them sweets on the occasion to maintain the age old tradition of love and brotherhood for which Jammu always stood the test of the time.

In Poonch, Indian and Pakistani troops came together at Rahe Milan to celebrate the Eid by exchanging sweets and gifts.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, holds significant religious and cultural importance among Muslims worldwide.

Apart from commemorating the Prophet’s sacrifice, we prayed for the peace and prosperity of our nation,” Gulam Mohmmad, a local resident of Jammu said.

Sonaullah Malik, who also offered prayers at Mecca Masjid in Bathindi area, said that on the day, people of different faiths come together to support and celebrate with Muslims, offering sweets and warm greetings to each other.

Congress working president, Raman Bhall, who along with his workers greeted the Muslims at Mecca Masjid, sent the message of brotherhood and community harmony. “I have come here to greet them and participate in Eid with them,” he said.

Eid prayers were conducted across mosques in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and Kathua of Jammu region.

In Rajouri Eid prayers were offered at Jama Masjid and Talab Masjid while in Poonch prayers were held at Eidgah.

Eid prayers were held in different towns of Poonch and Rajouri including Mandi, Mendhar, Thana Mandi , Darhal, Koteranka, Kalakaote and Nowshera.

In Ramban biggest congregation was held at Jama Masjid of the town while Eid prayers were also held in the mosques of Banihal, Batote, Doda, Kishtwar and Bhadarwah.

Reports of Eid celebration have come from Udhampur, Reasi, Gool, Samba, Kathua , Basholia and Bani also.

The district administrations made elaborate arrangements, including stepping up security measures, to ensure a safe and smooth celebration of the festival.

The district deputy commissioners also conveyed their greetings on the day, calling for acts of charity.

In a gesture of goodwill, the Sarla Battalion of the Indian Army presented a packet of sweets to the Pakistan Army (20 POK) on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Pakistani Army reciprocated by extending its warm wishes of Eid Mubarak to their Indian counterparts and presenting them with a packet of sweets at Rahe Milan.