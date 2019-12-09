Press Council of India team visits Excelsior office, discusses J&K situation

Editor, Executive Editor brief Members

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 9: A three-member `Fact Finding Team’ of the Press Council of India (PCI) headed by Balwinder Singh Jammu and comprising Kamal Nain Narang and Raza Rizvi today visited the Jammu office of Daily Excelsior here and had detailed interaction on Jammu and Kashmir situation with Editor-in-Chief Kamal Rohmetra and Executive Editor Neeraj Rohmetra.

The PCI team was on five day visit to Jammu and Kashmir but it will have to cut short the visit to three-days and will return to New Delhi as the flights were unable to land in Srinagar due to foggy weather conditions. The team will visit Kashmir when weather improves before submitting its report to PCI chairman Justice (Retired) TK Prasad.

The PCI team focused on working of media, education and health sectors among others post August 5 when the Central Government had scrapped special Constitutional provisions of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the State into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

The team also discussed extension of benefits to media after Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory.

They reviewed working of Information Department with the Excelsior Editor-in-Chief and Executive Editor in the Daily Excelsior office at Janipura during over an hour long discussion.

Function of Media Centres in both Srinagar and Jammu, the twin rotational capital cities of the Union Territory, also came up for high-level review in the meeting. They also discussed impact of restrictions on working of media and media persons.

Excelsior Jammu Bureau Chief Sanjeev Pargal also joined the discussions with the PCI team.

Balwinder Singh Jammu, who also happens to be the Secretary General of Indian Journalists Union (IJU), told the Excelsior that after completion of their three-day visit in Jammu, they will return to New Delhi on December 11 and visit Srinagar when the weather improves before finalizing their report and submitting it to the PCI Chairman.

It may be mentioned here that the Press Council of India was concerned about problems being faced by the newspapers and media persons in the militancy-infested Jammu and Kashmir especially after it became the Union Territory.