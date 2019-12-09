DLTFC meet held

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Dec 9: On the directions of Om Parkash Bhagat, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kathua, a meeting of District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC) was held here.

The meeting was held for scrutinizing the loan applications of the unemployed youths of district Kathua, who has applied online under the scheme i.e J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board.

The committee after scrutinizing approved 127 applications.

Harvinder Singh, District Officer KVIB Kathua, representative of DIC Kathua, Director R-Seti Kathua, LDM Naryan Singh, representative of J&K Bank, Regional Manager J&K Grameen Bank and Superintendent ITI were also present on the meeting.