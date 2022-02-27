President urges people of Assam to work towards wildlife conservation

KAZIRANGA (Assam), Feb 27:

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday urged the people and the Government of Assam to work towards wildlife conservation.

On the last day of his three-day visit to Assam, Kovind made the appeal after being briefed by the state government on its conservation efforts in the wildlife sector.

He also inaugurated a photo and archival exhibition on conservation and was given a presentation on the proposed Kaziranga Elevated Corridor.

“President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated an exhibition on Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Assam,” the official Twitter handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

“The President was briefed about wildlife-friendly-initiatives. He exhorted the Government and people of Assam to take forward their conservation efforts,” it added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also taking to the micro-blogging site, said the exhibition inaugurated by the President showcased the rich flora and fauna of Kaziranga.

A 35-km elevated corridor on the National Highway 37 passing through Kaziranga National Park has been proposed by the state government to the Centre, to which the latter has given favourable response, Sarma had said in the Assembly in August last year.

Sarma also wrote, “I express my gratitude to the President for his valuable advice, which will definitely encourage and inspire the Park authority, forest guards and local communities/NGOs to work with more dedication and set new examples of conservation for others to emulate.”

Earlier on Sunday morning, Kovind and his daughter, accompanied by several Assam ministers, enjoyed an elephant safari in Kaziranga.

A state government official said the entourage took the ride from Mihimukh point in Kohora range of the national park.

First Lady Savita Kovind, who was present at Mihimukh, however, did not take the elephant safari. She, along with their daughter, had taken a jeep safari inside the national park on Saturday, although the President had skipped it.

Kovind, accompanied by his wife and daughter, had arrived in Assam on Friday and had participated in a programme launching the 400th birth anniversary celebration of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan at Guwahati on the first day. After spending the night at Guwahati, he had attended the convocation of Tezpur University on Saturday and flew to Kaziranga later the same day.

The President spent the night at the Assam Police Guest House at Kaziranga. He and his family are scheduled to leave for New Delhi later on Sunday. (PTI)