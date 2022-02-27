IDRS organizes running event

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 27: International Daily Rising School (IDRS) as a venue partner organized a “Marathon–Ek Daud Sehat ki Aur” along with American Oncology Institute with sponsors Akshat Tiles and Sanitary, Food Partner Rasalika and co-sponsored by Vision Automobiles and Running Partner Jammu Hills.

The marathon was organized with the aim to promote health, particularly physical activity as a part of a healthy sustainable future.

It started from Maharaja Hari Singh Park to International Daily Rising School Sainik Colony in which more than 150 participants took part between the age group of seven years old kid to 50 years.

The program started with plantation drive at school by the chief guest Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor JMC and guest of honour Rakesh Dubey, ADC Administration, Jammu.

Chander Mohan Gupta motivated all the participants and gave special thanks to them.

Dr Atul Hans Academic Director of International Daily Rising School gave welcome speech and thanked all the esteemed guests and sponsors for their gracious presence.

All the participants of this event were felicitated by the chief guest through medals and certificates of appreciation.

All the guests of the event appreciated the efforts put in by the International Daily Rising School (IDRS) and also visited the school and admired the school’s infrastructure.

Chairperson of school Supinder Kaur took pride in appreciating the noteworthy achievement of the participants and thanked the dignitaries for their precious presence.

Raghav Gupta, Managing Director of school also applauded the hard work put by the International Daily Rising School (IDRS) fraternity.