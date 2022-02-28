Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed due to landslides

JAMMU, Feb 28: The Jammu-Srinagar NHW was closed for traffic due to massive landslide at Dewal near Samroli in Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir Traffic Police tweeted.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked at Dewal near Samroli, Udhampur due to huge landslide, people are requested not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar NHW till the clearance work is completed,” he teweeted.

Notably, the national highway was closed for vehicular movement on Sunday after fresh landslides occurred at Magarkoot area of Ramban along the highway.