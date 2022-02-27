District Athletic Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 27: Day long District Jammu Athletics Championship, organized by Jammu District Athletics Association under the aegis of J&K Amateur Athletics Association, J&K Sports Council and J&K Olympic Association concluded at Padam Shree Padma Sachdev Govt College for Women Gandhi Nagar, here today.

More than 250 athletes from the district took part in this meet. The championship was declared open by Prof. (Dr) Ashustosh Sharma, President J&K Olympic Association which was organised under the supervision of general secretary District Athletic Association Vinod Bhatia.

All track and field events were held under the technical supervision of Reyaz Ahmed and Rajesh Kumar along with technical team members including Danish Yousuf, Jai Kumar, Kewal Kumar, Ankit and Imitiyaz Ahmed.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Sarwant Singh Gill, president District Jammu Athletics Championship, Ravinder Singh (Bubby) senior vice-president J&K Amateur Athletics Association, Sharat Chander Singh, general secretary J&K Amateur Athletics Association.

In under-16 (girls) 300 metres Shanbhavi Sharma, Manya and Aishwarya Bhat stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, while in under-20 (girls) 100 mtrs, top three medals were secured by Gulnaz Koul, Pragatee Abrol and Mansi Kumari and in open (girls) 100 mtrs, 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions were clinched by Sunali Dogra, Dishali Sharma and Bandhu Devi, whereas in under-16 (boys) 800 mtrs, Lovejeet Singh, Karan Sharma and Tanjot Singh won 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, while in under -14 (girls) 60 mtrs, first three places were clinched by Jhanvi Sharma, Gaurangi Sharma and Devangi Sharma respectively.

In under-16 (boys) 300 mtrs, top three places were won by Tanvir Singh, Karan Sharma and Tanjot Singh respectively, while in under -16 (girls) 100 mtrs, Sanbhavi Sharma, Aishwarya Bhat and Ashika Mehra respectively and in under-14 (boys) 600 mtrs, Vivek, Bhanu Partap and Vansh Vaid remained 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, whereas in under-14 (girls) 600 mtrs, Jhanvi Sharma, Pranvi Sharma and Ashika Mehra respectively, while under -18 (boys) 1500 mtrs, Aman Sharma, Bhubnesh Sharma and Gourav Kumar bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd places.

In under -18 (boys) 800 mtrs, Bhubnesh Sharma, Nittin Damathia and Tushar Rose secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively, while in open boys (5 km), top three places were won by Vishal Kumar, Rohit Arshpreet and Harsh Kumar respectively and in under -20 (boys) 200 mtrs, Kartik Sharma, Ishtiyaq Hussain and Ritik Choudhary stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.