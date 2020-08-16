President Ram Nath Kovind , Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 2nd death anniversary

Delhi : President Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. The leaders arrived at Sadaiv Atal, the memorial of Vajpayee, on Sunday morning.

“Tributes to beloved Atal ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress,” the prime minister tweeted.

He also posted a nearly two-minute-long montage of old photos in memory of the stalwart. “This country will never forget Atal ji’s sacrifice. Under his leadership India held its head high as a nuclear power. As a politician, a Member of Parliament, a minister or Prime Minister, Atal ji has performed very well in many roles. Many great things can be said about Atal ji’s life, and no one aspect is lesser than the other. His speeches used to be talked about. In future if some expert analysed his speeches, the strength in his silence would turn out many times stronger than his speeches. In parliament also, he would only say a few words. People would get the message from his silence,”