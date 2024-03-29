President Murmu Condoles Loss Of Lives In J&K Road Accident

New Delhi, Mar 29: President Droupadi Murmu mourned the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families.

Ten people were killed after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and fell into a gorge in Ramban district in the early hours of Friday.

The vehicle, a Chevrolet Tavera, was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and it fell into a 300-foot gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1:15 am.

“The news of people getting killed after a vehicle fell into a gorge in the Ramban area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway is very sad. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families,” Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.