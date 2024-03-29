J&K | LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Ramban Road Accident

JAMMU, Mar 29: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock and grief over the loss of 10 lives after a car fell into a gorge in Ramban district.

Ten people were killed after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and fell into a gorge in Ramban in the early hours of Friday, officials said. The vehicle, a Chevrolet Tavera, was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar. It fell into a 300-foot gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1:15 am, they said.

In his condolence message, the LG said: “I am deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban today, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

Sinha said he has issued instructions to the district administration and divisional commissioner to render all assistance to the kin of the victims.