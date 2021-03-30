President Kovind Undergoes Successful Bypass Surgery At Delhi’s AIIMS

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at Delhi’s AIIMS, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted this evening.

Mr Singh said he spoken to Dr Randeep Guleria – the Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences – and wished the President a speedy recovery.

“The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of doctors for the successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery,” Mr Singh said

On Friday President Kovind visited the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) in Delhi for a check-up after complaining of discomfort in his chest. Rajnath Singh visited him later that day. (AGENCY)