Preserve Ladakh’s heritage

Sir,

The timely transfer of archives and artifacts to Ladakh is crucial for preserving the region’s unique cultural heritage.

Despite over four years since the bifurcation, the delay in this process is concerning. These items are not just relics but vital links to Ladakh’s history, identity, and traditions.

The recent directive to complete the transfer within a month is a welcome step, but it must be followed through with utmost care to avoid any damage or loss.

Digitizing these assets and making them accessible to the public will also enrich Ladakh’s cultural narrative and provide invaluable resources for research and education. The administration’s commitment to preserving Ladakh’s heritage must be steadfast, ensuring that future generations can connect with their rich past.

Sonam Wangehok

Leh