Historic achievement of Indian Paralympians

Sir,

The remarkable victory of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar at the Paris Paralympics deserves immense appreciation. Their bronze medal win in the Mixed Team Compound Open Archery event is a historic achievement, particularly for Jammu and Kashmir, making them the first Olympic medalists from the region. Their success showcases the triumph of human determination and the importance of a robust support system. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s investment in nurturing sports talent has been instrumental in bringing this glory.

Sheetal’s rise as a teenage prodigy and Rakesh’s resilience post his accident are inspiring stories of overcoming adversity. This accomplishment highlights the potential hidden in India’s hinterlands. With the right infrastructure and encouragement, many more athletes can emerge as global champions.

Arti Devi

Reasi