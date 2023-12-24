Preservation of Pahari Languages

Sir,

India, marching towards the transformative goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, is not just envisioning economic development but also fostering inclusivity and acknowledging the diverse linguistic and ethnic tapestry that defines the nation. In this pursuit, the recognition of Pahari languages in the Valley of Chenab emerges as a crucial step towards preserving the rich heritage of this region.

The Valley of Chenab, encompassing districts like Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar, is home to a myriad of Pahari languages including Bhaderwahi, Bhalesi, Paddri, Pogali, Sarazi, Khashali, Rambani, Kash, and more. Each of these languages carries within it not only the linguistic nuances but also the cultural ethos and historical narratives of the communities that speak them.

The recognition of Pahari languages is not just a symbolic gesture; it is a commitment to preserving the cultural identity of the people inhabiting the Chenab Valley. These languages, often endangered, are repositories of traditional knowledge, folklore, and community wisdom. Viksit Bharat understands that development is not just about infrastructure but also about safeguarding the intangible cultural wealth that makes India unique. The inclusion of Pahari languages in educational curricula is a fundamental aspect of recognition. It empowers the younger generations with the ability to learn and communicate in their native languages, fostering a sense of pride and identity. Moreover, the uniqueness of Pahari languages and cultures can attract cultural tourism, providing additional opportunities for sustainable development.

Many Pahari languages in the Chenab Valley face the threat of extinction. Recognition brings attention to this concern, prompting initiatives for language preservation and revitalization. Viksit Bharat acknowledges that a truly developed nation is one that preserves its linguistic diversity.

Sadaket Malik

Doda