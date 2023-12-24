Harnessing J&K’s Hydropower potential

Sir,

The Chief Secretary’s evaluation of Jammu and Kashmir’s hydropower initiatives is commendable. Overcoming decades of neglect, the administration’s commitment to exploit the 18000 MW potential is pivotal.

However, persistent local challenges, as seen in the Ratle Hydroelectric Project, demand urgent attention to ensure timely completion. The Chief Secretary’s directive to scrutinize obstacles and prioritize local employment is a step in the right direction.

Collaborative efforts among stakeholders, transparent engagement, and a focus on community welfare are essential. With substantial investments and transformative opportunities at stake, coordinated action is imperative for J&K’s holistic development.

Vikas Mahajan

Reasi Jammu