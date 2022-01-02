Presentation on scenic hill stations of J&K made in IATO convention in Gujarat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 2: The 3-day annual convention of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) concluded today at Gandhinagar in Gujarat wherein officials of Tourism Department of Jammu & Kashmir gave presentation on the scenic hill stations and snow-capped Himalayan sites of the UT.

The Convention was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel while Tourism Secretary to the Government of India Arvind Singh, Tourism Secretary of Gujarat Hareet Shukla and other dignitaries were present at the inaugural function.

Tour operators from across India had come to Gujarat to attend the 36th Convention of IATO. They had discussions on the theme of ‘Brand India: The Road to Recovery’ during the 3-day convention. Various business sessions were held during the 3-day convention including Hotels in the New Normal, Connectivity: New Frontiers, SEIS: New Policy under FTP 2021-2026, Responsible Tourism, Automation and Digital Marketing, Preparedness under New Normal etc.

During the convention, state presentations on the tourism of Jammu-Kashmir, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala and other states of India were also presented. Officials of Tourism Department of Jammu & Kashmir gave a presentation on the scenic hill stations and snow-capped Himalayan sites of J&K. Officials of Tourism Department of Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Kerala and other states also made presentations on their tourist spots.

IATO president and officials of the Union Ministry of Tourism gave a presentation on ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ at the Convention.

The business sessions held at the event gave rise to many new ideas for the development of the country’s tourism sector as well as for the creation of Brand India. The conference provided a platform for B2B marketing to the tour operators in India. The tour operators discussed various topics with each other, which also gave them information about the tourism industry of other states. After that, tour operators from other parts of the country visited various tourist destinations in Gujarat.