Jammu, Jan 3: Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday informed that they have shot down an intruder near the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu.
A similar infiltration bid was foiled by neutralising a terrorist in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday. Further details are awaited. (Agencies)
Intruder shot dead near international border in Jammu: BSF
Jammu, Jan 3: Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday informed that they have shot down an intruder near the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu.