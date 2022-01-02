Modi concentrating on every segment of society: Chug

BJP holds WC meet of Morchas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 2: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir held one-day combined Working Committee meeting of all Morchas of party at Akhnoor road, here, today.

BJP national general secretary, Prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh, J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina, MP Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma and general secretary (Org.), Ashok Koul addressed the combined Working Committee meeting while former Dy. CM, Kavinder Gupta, former party presidents, Ashok Khajuria, Shamsher Singh Manhas, Sat Sharma, general secretaries, Vibodh Gupta and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, NEM and Headquarter incharge, Priya Sethi, All Morcha incharge, Munish Sharma and Morcha presidents were also present on the stage.

Varinderjit Singh, Surjit Singh Salathia, Shakti Parihar, Yudhvir Sethi, Aseem Gupta, Anuradha Charak, Devinder Singh Rana, Bali Bhagat, Sham Choudhary, Sham Sharma, DDC Chairman, Bharat Bhushan, Rajeev Sharma, Dr. Krishan, Narain Singh and other senior leaders and activists from BJP’s seven Morchas with Mahila Morcha led by Sanjita Dogra, SC Morcha led by Prof. Gharu Ram, OBC Morcha led by Brahm Jyot, ST Morcha led by Haroon Choudhary, Minority Morcha led by Sheikh Bashir and Kissan Morcha led by Omi Khajuria participated in the meeting.

Tarun Chugh, while addressing the meeting focussed on the planning for qualitative progress of party through Morcha functioning in specified communities and areas of the society. He said that all Morchas must act in unison for strengthening organizational structure. He minutely explained role of every individual Morcha and their operational style. He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is concentrating on every segment of society for their empowerment and asked the Morchas to contribute in the vision of New India.

Ravinder Raina in his address stressed on the importance of this combined Working Committee meeting of all Morchas. He focussed on the BJP’s ideology, party’s five principles and history. He said that BJP is an ideology based party which strives to serve the nation and the society. He drew comparison between soldiers and BJP activists stressing that each activist works dedicatedly without caring for personal benefits and comforts.

Jugal Kishore Sharma addressed the concluding session of the meeting. He concentrated on the prominent role of ground level party activist especially Morcha activists to strengthening the party. He said that dedication of BJP activists grows with every passing moment.

Ashok Koul said nationalism, good governance and benefit to the last person of society form three important principles of BJP. He focussed on the working system of the organization and said that team spirit and micro level management are the important virtues of the organization.

Morcha State presidents provided the details of various organizational and development programmes done by their activists in their reporting.

Priya Sethi presented the vote of thanks concentrating on role of all in making the meeting successful. Munish Sharma conducted proceedings of meeting.