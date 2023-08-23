Preparations in full swing as Urs celebration resumes after 33-yrs in Ganderbal

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 23: With great anticipation, preparations are in full swing as the Urs of the revered Sufi saint Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari is set to resume after a 33-year gap in the Reshipora area of Ganderbal district.

This six-day event, commencing on August 24th and concluding on August 29th, will be marked by special night-long prayers and supplications at the shrine. Last year, the district administration helped restart the Urs with a small celebration.

But this year, the shrine administration and locals are organizing a full-scale Urs event. “Urs is being celebrated after 33 years with complete support from locals and the administration. People made significant efforts for its success so that more devotees could gather here, praying for peace and unity,” a devotee said.

He added that the celebrations had been interrupted by the unfavourable circumstances in Kashmir during the 1990s but have now been revived with an improved situation. “Today, people want the devotees to come, and they wish to rekindle Urs’s spirit, just as it was celebrated 33 years ago, with the same fervour. In those days, the celebration was marked by enthusiasm, drawing pilgrims from various parts of the Valley, some even arriving by boats across the Anchar lake,” he said.

Altaf Hussain Shah, the Secretary of the Qamariya Muslim Welfare Trust, said that they are prepared for the event and have made enough arrangements. “We have made arrangements for tea during the overnight prayers on August 28th.

In preparation for the Urs, the district administration has ensured comprehensive arrangements, including illuminations and sanitation facilities, to accommodate the devotees.