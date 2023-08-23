Induction Programme for MBA Batch 2023-25 begins at JU Business School

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 23: The Business School, University of Jammu, today organised one-week Induction programme for its 38th batch of MBA (2023-25) that focuses on building the holistic development of the student.

The programme started with the formal welcome address by Prof Vinay Chauhan, Director, The Business School, University of Jammu. In his address, he presented the departmental report and highlighted the milestones achieved by TBS over the period of time.

Prof Bechan Lal, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, was the chief guest of the Inaugural function. He spoke on ‘Indian Ethos in Management’ and emphasized for individual to develop the twelve virtues, a few of which includes sincerity, humanity, gratitude, courage, equality and empathy. He further added that by imbibing these virtues, individuals evolve and expand their capabilities for achieving inner peace and well being.

Guest of honour Archit Puri, Chairman CII, Jammu & Kashmir, while interacting with the students, emphasized on character building, time management, discipline, consistency, six degree of separation, collaboration and goal setting. He stressed that meaning of success is different for every individual and suggested budding professionals to set their own goals and priorities so as to achieve success in life.

The inaugural function was presided over by Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Professor TBS & Directorate of Distance and Online Education (DD&OE). She spoke on the topic ‘Management as a Discipline’. She highlighted the need to be open to accept the challenges of life and deal with it professionally while staying positive. She emphasized that we must live in the moment and should relish each and every experience of life to be more productive to the society and nation at large.

On the second day of the induction programme, a session on Mental Health and Wellness was conducted by Rohit Ranjan, Institutional Program Director, J&K and Ajaye Kapoor, State Coordinator, Art of Living. The session was followed by a visit of the students to the central facilities including Dhanwantri Library and Health Center which was facilitated by Dr Vikram Sahi, Incharge Librarian and Dr Bharat Bhushan, Incharge Chief Medical Officer, JU. Dr Farah Choudhary and Dr Shelleka Gupta are the coordinators of the induction programme.