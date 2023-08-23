Kousar Nag yatra concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Aug 23: More than 1000 pilgrims undertook the difficult Kousar Nag yatra that cuts across the Pir Panjal mountain range from Reasi district.

The yatra was flagged off last week from Reasi. Pilgrims undertook the Malikote route to reach the holy site.

Nishant Sharma, President Kousar Nag yatra Samiti Reasi told the Excelsior that locals along with administration provided full support to the yatries for facilities including setting up of Langars at various locations along the route and also opening up their Dhoks for accommodation to yatris.

The Charri reached lake site on 21st August afternoon, Puja and Aarti were performed by the pilgrims who started return journey on the same day. No injuries or casualties were reported along the treacherous yatra route.

The Kousar Nag yatra along with historic Charri Mubarak was successfully organized in the past also due to which the Reasi-Chassana route gained popularity and a lot of people hailing from different parts of J&K expressed willingness to join Kousar Nag yatra this year.

Kousar Nag is one of the highest altitude springs of Kashmir situated at 30 km from Aharbal. The spring shimmers with fresh, crystal clear glacial waters and covers an area of 5 km in length and two and half kilometres in breadth.