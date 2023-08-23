Bandipora Cricket Club lifts trophy

Police Martyrs Memorial Cricket tourney concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Aug 23: Police Martyrs Memorial Cricket tournament organized under the aegis of Civic Action Programme (CAP) of J&K Police concluded at Sports Stadium, here today.

The tournament was played on a knockout basis where 18 teams of district Bandipora participated. The final match was played between Bandipora Cricket Club and Shadipora Sumbal, in which Bandipora Cricket Club defeated Shadipora Sumbal and lifted the trophy.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmad, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora Lakshay Sharma and other senior officers of Police, Army, CAPF, Civil Administration and other dignitaries were present.

SSP Bandipora appreciated both the teams and said that it has always been the top priority of J&K Police to provide a better platform to the youth interested in sports and other activities. He added that police will continue to engage the youth in different sports and other activities, so that youth of the district will excel in their fields of interest and these activities will also help to generate gestures of goodwill amongst them.

The closing ceremony was also attended by a large gathering of sports lovers, general public and youth. It is worth mentioning that some famous cricketers of J&K UT who have participated at various National level events also participated in the tournament.

A prize distribution ceremony was held in which trophies, cricket kits were awarded to both winners team and runner-up team and medals were also awarded individually to all the participating players.