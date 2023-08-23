LG lays e-foundation stone for restoration of Shiv Khori Shrine by JSW Foundation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/REASI, Aug 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone for the restoration of the Holy Shrine of Shiv Khori, today through virtual mode.

In his address, the Lt Governor appreciated Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD of JSW Group and the entire team for taking up the work for the restoration of Shiv Khori shrine. He said the new facilities will ease the pilgrimage and increase the influx of devotees.

“Shiv Khori is one of the most important religious sites of the country. The restoration, upgradation and new infrastructural facilities will ensure unique spiritual tourism circuit to devotees and it will provide a major fillip to the economy and create large employment opportunities for the local population,” the Lt Governor said.

“Due to inclement weather condition, I couldn’t join the ceremony in person. I extend my best wishes to the people and the team engaged in the restoration work,” he said.

The Lt Governor shared the efforts of the UT Administration to strengthen the religious tourism circuit and to promote the cultural, spiritual heritage of Jammu Kashmir.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working with the resolution of ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’, where development work and growth go hand in hand,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the last three years have seen a glorious rejuvenation of various tourism sites and offbeat destinations.

The Lt Governor called upon the civil society members, the local residents and all the stakeholders to make their important contribution in the restoration of the shrine and developing better facilities for the devotees.

He also reiterated the commitment of the administration for the extension of Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Group spoke on the CSR initiatives of the JSW Group in J&K and expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for providing an opportunity to the JSW Foundation to serve the people of the UT. He also shared the action plan for the execution of the restoration project.

The JSW team and the team of experts has conducted a scientific survey and identified several works under the restoration project including refurbishment of ghat and toilets, food kiosks, drinking water points, resting, rain shelters along the pathways, benches, installation of dustbins and creation of other necessary infrastructure and facilities.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Mukesh Singh ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Chairman of Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board; Babila Rakwal, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi; PRI members, senior officers and people in large numbers attended the ceremony.

Sinha congratulates ISRO for success of Chandrayaan 3

SRINAGAR, Aug 23: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has congratulated the ISRO, team Chandrayaan and the entire space scientists community for successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon. India has become the fourth country ever to land a spacecraft on the moon and the first country to land on the south pole.

In a tweet the Lt Governor said: “India is on the moon! Heartiest Congratulations to team @ISRO for success of #Chandrayaan3 lunar mission. Absolutely momentous achievement and important milestone in the development of India’s space programme”.