Premier Institute launches ‘Hybrid Study Material’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Premier Institute Gandhi Nagar here today launched first ‘Hybrid Study Material’ for academics, NEET, JEE, CUET and other competitive exams.

The Hybrid Comprehensive Study Material is unique and will reduce the unwanted pressure on students and will provide them a stress-free learning environment.

In a press conference Academic Director Premier Educational Services, Smriti Gupta said: “Now students can learn by using the study material physically as they usually do with their hardcopy course content of NCERT.

“Simultaneously they can see video-solutions while the creative parts of it is that every question and concept in the study material is QR Code enabled alongside it on every page which students can scan with Premier Educational Services App for detailed conceptual solutions and explanations by different subject experts on their mobiles or tabs,” Gupta maintained adding: “Now the students of remote, hilly areas and border areas can also use this material for preparation of NCERT syllabus along with other competitive exams any-time, any-where without paying any tuition fee, without spending hostel and transport fee.”

Smriti Gupta and Business Head, Nittin Mahajan unveiled the Books and App along with their faculty members Dr. Faisal Farooq, Komal Sharma, Nikhar Babuta, Ranbir Kotwal, Dr. Asif and Rinki Sharma.

The students of J&K can avail the study material by joining Distance Learning course of Premier Institute.