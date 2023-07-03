Maj Gen Pran Koul’s ‘Turning Pages’ hits stands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: Maj Gen (retd) Pran Nath Koul’s book Turning Pages (Genesis of Kashmiri Hindu Exodus) has hit the stands. The book was released at an impressive on line function.

The book gives glimpses on conversation between a mother (Sheen) and her daughter (Wuzmal). This 100 pages book is in six parts that gives a brief background about Kashmir Valley , ancient saints, Rishis and Sufis and the seven exoduses of Kashmir Pandits also covering separate aspects of the tragedy that befell upon them in 1990.

In this book the author who is former Additional Surveyor General of India pays tribute to an honest upright Officer, A K Raina the then Deputy Director of Food and Supplies, Srinagar who was shot dead in the office chamber by terrorists.

Vijay Bakaya former Chief Secretary was the chief guest on the occasion, while Prof Ashok Aima former VC, Central University, Jammu, Dr Ashok Ogra , Advisor , Apeejay Education Society , Prof B L Zuthsi, president HESK and Dr Chandra Kantroo were the Panelists on the occasion.

Dr Esha Koul, Head , Oncology (BMT) Max Healthcare, Vaishalim Ramesh Hangloo and Ashok Bhan former ADG Police J&K were special guests on the occasion. Vijay Bakaya in his speech endorsed the opinion of Panelists that the book is unique in its communication form and the narrative without any basis.

He said the author has used very simple language and has neither used mother – daughter as protagonist in any biased way nor he has entered into any blame game.

Prof Ashok Aima stressed that the book be kept in different libraries so that the students can benefit out of it, while Dr Ogra , Prof Zuthsi, Dr Kantroo appreciated the author for having put the historical facts in its correct perspective and also suggested certain changes for the second edition of the book.

Prof Veena Pandita former Chairperson J&K Board of School Education moderated the programme.