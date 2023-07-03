BJP Govt failed to provide basic amenities to people: Luthra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: NC State vice president Women Wing and former MLA, Bimla Luthra has said that by rising prices of essential commodities like tomatoes, pulses, milk, curd, rice, vegetables etc it has been proved that the BJP Government at the Centre is hell bent upon pursuing the anti-people policies.

Luthra along with Satwant Kour Dogra, provincial NC president Women Wing Jammu were addressing workers meeting at Gadi Garh. The meeting was organized by Pinky Khalsa, District NC president Jammu Urban Women wing.

Speaking in the meeting, Satwant Kour Dogra said that slogan of ‘Achhe Din’ was the major poll plank of BJP leaders to attain power.

“NC is committed to uphold the traditional secular fabric of J&K,” she said.

Those who were present in the meeting were Sandeep Singh, Zone president YNC Jammu Urban; Davinder Singh Kaka, District vice president; Tarsem Lal, joint secretary; S. Parvinder Singh, block president Gandhi Nagar; Rajat Sharma, Youth block president and others.