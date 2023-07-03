J&K Ex-services League discusses issues with DC

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 3: A deputation of Jammu and Kashmir Ex-services League (JKESL) Udhampur, headed by its president, vice president Indian Ex-services League (IESL) Naik Dalbir Singh Bhatyal, met Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur and discussed various issues and activities undertaken by the JKESL.

During the meeting, a memorandum with certain demands with regard to welfare of Gourav Senani, Veer Naries and their families was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner.

District Committee Members presented ‘J&K Ex-Servicemen Patrika’ to the Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.

The District Committee members of JKESL Udhampur who accompanied included- Dalbir Singh Bhatyal president, Sub Maj (Hony) Karnail Singh, Vice president, Hony Capt Ali Mohd Khan, Tehsil president Chenani, Nb Sub Shankar Singh and Nk Sanjay Kumar.