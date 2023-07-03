Punjab wrestler Talab lifts 1st Int’l Kun Dorian-Arli Kesari Dangal Title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATRA, July 3: Wrestler Talab of Punjab defeated wrestler Hamid of Iran and lifted “1st International Kun Dorian-Arli (Katra) Dangal Title 2023”, here today.

The winning wrestler was awarded with handsome cash prize of Rs 60,000 by president of J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association Shiv Kumar Sharma while runner-up wrestler Hamid got Rs 40,000.

The Dangal was organized by Kun Dorian- Arli Dangal Committee at Kalka Mandir Akhara Kun Dorian-Arli (Katra) in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the overall supervision of Naresh Kumar, former Sarpanch Karnail Singh, Sarpanch Mangal Singh and Krishan Singh.

Eighty-two renowned wrestlers participated in the one-day long mega dangal which was witnessed by a large gathering of nearly 12,000 people of Jammu province and Northen states. Eighty wrestlers from India and two wrestlers from Iran participated. Forty-one bouts were played in the Dangal.

Senior vice president, Indian Style Wrestling Association of India and president of Kreeda Bharti Jammu and Kashmir, Shiv Kumar Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion. BDC Chairman Chander Mohan Singh, Sham Lal Bhagat (social activist) and prominent wrestling promoter Ram Paul Sharma were the guests of honour.

The 2nd main bout was won by wrestler Ishaq Ahmed (Lallu) of J&K Police who defeated wrestler Raza of Iran. Wrestler Lallu was awarded with cash prize of Rs 25,000 while runner-up wrestler Raza got Rs 20,000. Another second malli bout was won by Nisar of Doda who defeated Deepak Kakran of Guru Hanuman Akhara, Delhi. Wrestler Nisar was awarded with Rs 20,000 while wrestler Deepak Kakran got Rs 15,000.

The 3rd bout was won by Rashid of Domana Akhara Jammu who defeated wrestler Sonu of Sirsa while 4th bout was won by Muneer of Nagrota who defeated Vishal of Delhi. Fifth bout was won by Surjeet Singh of J&K Police of Reasi who defeated Vikas of Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab), 6th bout was won by Ghoda of Baba Flahi (Punjab) who defeated Ranjeet Singh of J&K Police and 7th bout was won by Nadeem of Doda who defeated Sagar of Delhi.

Other Results: Ajay Sharma of Udhampur beat Ankush of Delhi, Gandhi of Kathua beat Sahil of Rohtak, Puran of Reasi beat Rahul of Delhi, Sonu of Patti beat Laikat Ali of Bajrangi Akhara Jammu, Arjun of Jammu beat Amit of Delhi, Baba of Domana beat Shubam of Delhi, Karpu of Jammu beat Rajesh Sharma of J&K Police, Virender of Sonipat beat Sanjay of J&K Police, Dillar Khan of J&K Police beat Jai Bhawan of Delhi and Rakesh of Ramnagar beat Natin of Delhi.