CEC inaugurates Inter Zonal Distt Level Sports Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, July 3: Organized by Youth Services and Sports Department Kargil, an Inter Zonal District Level Sports Tournament was inaugurated by Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan at Khree Sultan Choo Stadium here today.

Executive Councilor Health Mohsin Ali, District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Kargil Abid Ali, Physical Education Teachers of various schools, concerned officers besides athletes from various zones of Kargil were present at the opening ceremony.

Addressing the athletes, the CEC said that the students should dedicatedly participate and perform in the tournament as it can pave way to participate at the UT and National level. Khan added the importance of this event increases manifold considering the fact that Ladakh will first time participate in National Games.

Expressing happiness over the representation of Kargil athletes at national and international sports events, Khan said it reflects that sports infrastructure and facilities have improved. The CEC reiterated that the athletes participating in the Tournament should avail all necessary facilities.

Earlier in the welcome address, DYSSO Kargil Abid Ali informed that zonal levels tournaments were held and selected teams will now participate at the district level. He said the objective of the Tournament is to identify talented athletes to frame teams for the UT level followed by nationals.

Pertinently, about 1000 athletes from approximately 40 teams from seven different zones of Kargil will be participating in various sports disciplines including Archery, Football, Handball, Volleyball, Athletics and Table Tennis.