Prasar Bharati CEO’s Twitter Handle Among Accounts Suspended

New Delhi: The Twitter account of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati’s chief executive was among those blocked by the social networking company on Monday amid a broad sweep of users found using a hashtag deemed inappropriate by the government.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati’s account was “withheld” inadvertently by Twitter, government sources said, as authorities asked the US company to take down accounts that had used the hashtag #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide during the ongoing farmers’ protests.

Prasar Bharati asked Twitter to explain the reason for withholding Mr Vempati’s account but soon deleted the tweet.

“Dear @twitter @TwitterIndia could you explain the grounds for withholding CEO Prasar Bharati’s Twitter handle @shashidigital in India?” it said.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Data Protection Bill that has been holding hearings with various internet companies, also condemned the move to block Mr Vempati’s account and said it has “victimised the person who told you to take the right step”.

“It shows how artificial is artificial intelligence While taking action they blocked his (Vempati’s) account as well. This clearly shows when the real intelligence is missing this is what happens,” Ms Lekhi said. (AGENCY)