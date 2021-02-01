Pak army shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

Jammu: Pakistan army on Monday violated the ceasefire and shelled forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the Pakistani aggression, they said.

“At about 1745 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector, Poonch,” a defence spokesman said.

On Thursday, a 20-year-old man was injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Shahpur sector of Poonch.

Jammu and Kashmir saw over 5,400 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in 2020 — the highest in the past 19 years. A total of 36 people were killed and over 130 injured.