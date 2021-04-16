Prankote massacre survivors neglected

Dr Satya Dev Gupta

Twenty-three years ago, the then Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Farooq Abdullah uttered few words “This is a shocking incident. I have seen tragedies earlier, but this is bloodcurdling. No bullets were fired, but the villagers were butchered”. He expressed these words in presence of the visiting team leader, Union Home Minister LK Advani, whose heart was filled with grief mixed with anger, sorrow. Prankote, about sixty- six thousand feet high, is a terrain with lofted mountains and deep valleys with least communications and other facilities, where nearest police chowky was about 15 kilometers. This far-flung area where security forces hardly do the patrolling was the den of terrorists and militants The gruesome incident of Prankote and Dhakikote , in Mahore tehsil in erstwhile Udhampur and now in Reasi district, recalls the period of medieval India where barbarism was at a peak. Intervening night of April 17-18, 1998, was having a horrifying fate for the people of Prankote, when fourteen terrorists including 5 locals descended in the village, set ablaze the houses of natives after sprinkling kerosene and another inflammable. Whosoever came out from their burning houses were either pushed back into the fire or killed and the remaining were beheaded. Twenty-nine people including twelve children were sacrificed. By massacring the innocent villagers in a cruel and brutal manner, the terrorists wanted forced migration of minorities (Hindus) out of that area, and they succeeded. It is pertinent to mention that the residents of this area, despite getting repeated threats from the terrorist groups, stood firm and didn’t move. Ultimately the suffering community members were settled in camps at Talwara, Pouni, and Reasi.

One Vidya Devi, who lost a number of family members, Chamail Singh, and others staying at Talwara NHPC (National Hydro Power Corporation) camp tell their stories with rolling tears. Dileep Singh Son of Sobha Ram tells, ” People saw fire coming out of Shobha Ram’s house on the nearby hill. ” Along with some villagers, they rushed to the house”. he recalls. With tears in his eyes, he said, ” One of my sisters Bitto Devi ran downhill in burning state, and she was found dead near the nallah 4 days after the incident, but she could manage to save her two younger sisters”. Another family, which fell prey to the terrorists was of Chanchlo Devi; she tells ” My mother from Ladday village Bindro Devi (40) who was the sister of Lamderdar Mani Ram had gone to his Brother’s house got killed with Lamberdar Mani Ram, his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandsons. Other sufferers are, Gauri Singh, Sheru etc.

Some social workers from time to time paid a visit to the camps of these migrants, shared their views, and listened to their problems. In the recent past a team from eminent social group and associated organizations visited the camps at Talwara on March 27 2021 and got themselves involved with the natives. The team members assured them to solve their problems at every aspect, stage, and level. They ensured to make a comprehensive program to analyze and investigate the situation. to achieve suitable goals. Their outlook is projected as :

Existing living conditions in the migrant camp

(a) State of Accommodation: Population living there is staying in buildings that have been rendered unsafe for living by NHPC and they are not being maintained by any agency regularly. The accommodation existing there can be termed as “Juggis”. The roofs are made of asbestos sheets which are hazardous for living. It’s a mere one room which has been extended by a few people by making kachha roof shelters.

(b) Sanitation Conditions Existing at the Migrant Colony: While we are striving for an open defecation-free nation, the condition is so pathetic that there is no water supply for the migrant families and the female members have to go out in the open. There is no existing planned drainage system in the colony which puts the population staying there in danger of health problems.

(c) Drinking Water Supply: There were no planned and proper drinking water supply arrangements found in the area and it was told that they have to fetch water from a far-off place for their survival.

(d) Educational facilities: The erstwhile school situated at Prankote was shifted to Talwara which has now an approx admission of 400 students and the same is running in just three rooms and with a teaching staff of only four.

(e) Medical Facilities: On interaction with the ladies by Needhi ji, (lady member of the team) it was discovered that there is no permanent medical facility existing there and the problems have out of reaching consequences when it is seen from the eye of Ayushman Bharat and Beti Bachao Andolans initiated by the government.

(f) Mid-Day Meals Scheme: It was saddening to note that there is an Anganwari center existing but that too has been engulfed by corrupt practices and the beneficiaries are kept at bay by the system.

(g) Inhabitants Forced to ‘Stay Amongst Pigs:

A few of the locals have resorted to pig rearing and the colony is infested with the same animal population which speaks of itself in what conditions they are surviving.

Administrative level issues

(a) State of Relief Grant: Most of the people had a grievance regarding relief package. It becomes very difficult to add new families or “Kumbhas”. Migrated families felt that there should be an annual increase in the relief package to meet the increasing inflation as it is difficult to survive with some food grains and a sum of Rs 13000 provided to them.

(b) Compensation of the Agricultural Land at their Native Place: Migrant families had agricultural activity as their primary source of income and now they are unable to use their original Prankote agricultural land. It was a consensus and demand of the people that they should be paid compensation for their agricultural land income by the state, which seems to a genuine one.

(c) Neglect by the senior Functionaries of the district Administration: As narrated by the effected population no district authorities pay any visit to the camp and their problems are even unheard when they approach the district administration through some deputation or a forum. The issue has become a lucrative business of some political parties and local leaders that they try to encash it for their mere political gains, but the migrants keep on suffering and remain in the same plight.

Unexplored area

(a) Sadhbhavna projects being undertaken by Ministry of Defense: while we see and read that hundreds of crores are being spent in the Valley to win over the population’s heart and mind but still we are unable to get the loyalty of the majority population in the Valley. It’s disheartening to know that just a few kilometers away there exists a military headquarters and other military establishments which could have offered projects like community toilets, water

(b) Employment Generation: – The migrant population could have been easily recruited as porters by local military authorities which could have given the community to serve the cause and at the same time it would elevate the migrants from their poverty level

Voting rights: – Camp migrants are being deprived of their voting rights as they are asked to go to native places for voting which is impossible for them. On April 17, 2019 residents protested against the non-availability of a camp polling station for them in Talwara. According to the Migrants their right to vote of infringing.

Other problems: – Migrants are facing, firstly the inclusion of about 600 families in the migrant list who are not getting anything from the last two decades of migration. Secondly, the addition of the members in the ration card by virtue of marriages and births. The crux of the problem lies in the fact that the olds who died are deleted but those who took birth in their families are not added.

The purpose of writing this article is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to put some endeavor to solve the problems of the mentioned migrants.

(The author is Chairman – Trikuta Samvad Kendra)

