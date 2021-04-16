Mads Mikkelsen joins Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Los Angeles, Apr 16:Actor Mads Mikkelsen has come on board to star alongside Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford and “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the upcoming fifth installment in the “Indiana Jones” franchise.

According to Variety, James Mangold is taking over the directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four “Indiana Jones” movies.

Spielberg will serve as a producer on the project with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

The movie will mark Ford’s return to the role of legendary hero archaeologist for the fifth time.

The screen icon first played the part in Spielberg-directed “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981. He reprised his role in three more movies: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” in 1984, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” in 1989, and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008.

Plot details for “Indiana Jones 5” haven’t been revealed yet and it’s unclear what character Mikkelsen will be playing in the movie.

Veteran music composer John Williams, who worked on all the previous films in the franchise, will be scoring the music for the new movie as well. (PTI)