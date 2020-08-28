Pranab Mukherjee continues on ventilator in deep coma

NEW DELHI : There is no change in the medical condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee during the past 24 hours , as he continues to be in deep coma , being treated for renal dysfunction and lung infection, the Army Research and Referral hospital said here on Friday.

Mr Mukherjee is under intensive care and on ventilatory support , being closely monitored by a team of specialists.

He is haemodynamically stable , the R & R said in its bulletin.

His renal parameters got deranged on Wednesday, for which he is being treated along with the lung infection he had developed earlier.

The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on August 10 , and had to undergo an emergency life saving brain surgery after discovery of a clot. He had also tested positive for Covid-19. (AGENCIES)