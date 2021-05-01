Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur celebrated with religious fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 1: Despite the lockdown and COVID Pandemic restrictions, the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Jammu region today.

In this connection the functions were held in different Gurudwaras where the Sikh devotees paid obeisance to Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Maharaj who had fought against the tyrant ruler of his time and made supreme sacrifice for protection of Dharma and upholding truth.

The main function was organized at Gurdwara Chand Nagar here by J&K Gurudwara Parbhandak Board headed by T S Wazir. The function besides the prominent members of Sikh community was also attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer and DC Jammu, Anshul Garg who also paid their obeisance to great Sikh Guru on his 400th Parkash Parv.

Shabad Kirtan was recited by Ragi Jathas and the teachings and supreme sacrifices of Guru Maharaj were highlighted on the occasion.

The functions were also held in different Gurdwaras of Jammu and other districts of the region by following the COVID guidelines strictly. Selected devotees paid obeisance to Guru Maharaj in these Gurdwaras where day long Shabad Kirtan was also held.

The Gurdwaras were also decorated befitting the occasion by the respective Gurdwara Committees. It may be recalled that J&K Government had decided to observe the day at UT level this time but the functions due to the COVID Pandemic could not be held at a large scale.

Meanwhile, Sikh Intellectuals Forum led by Amrik Singh its president and Surjit Singh general secretary also paid obeisance to the great Guru through the virtual function organized by the Forum today.

The two Sikh leaders described Guru Ji Maharaj a savior of mankind who fought for the rights of oppressed and suppressed people and did not hesitate in laying down his life for uplifting the dharma and protecting the rights of the people. They said Guru Teg Bahadur is an inspirational force for the mankind who always inspires us to fight for the truth and righteousness.

The functions were held in Gurudwaras of Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Poonch and other districts also.