‘Prakash Parv’ of Guru Nanak Dev Ji celebrated

MENDHAR, Nov 13: The Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj was celebrated with great religious fervour at Gurudwara Baba Bandha Singh Bahadur in Mendhar, falling in Poonch district near the Line of Control (LOC).

The soldiers of the Indian Army, including people of all religions, who came from different parts of Mendhar, were served the Langar of the great Guru. For the last three days, Akhand Path of Sri Guru Granth Sahib is going on at the Gurdwara.

Today morning, Shabd Kirtan was performed and special prayers offered for the peace in the region, country and the world over. Ragi Jathas led by Bhai Rasmeet Singh who came from Poonch, enthralled the Sangat by reciting Gurvani Path.

Harmeet Singh, president of Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Mendhar, said being border area, the number of people of Sikh community was very less, whereas, every year the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is celebrated here in which Hindu, Muslims, Sikhs have a lot of contribution. He said we celebrate this festival here by setting an example of mutual brotherhood as main teaching of Baba Nanak Dev Ji.