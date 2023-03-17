Prabhari officers of top ranking Panchayats to be felicitated: CS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 17: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the overall progress on different schemes being executed across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by ACS, Home Department, R.K. Goyal; Principal Secretary, PWD, Shailendra Kumar; various Administrative Secretaries, Special DG CID, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners of all districts and other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.

While reviewing the Aspirational Panchayats programme, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the deputy commissioners to utilise this scheme effectively so as to transform the most backward panchayats of their districts into model panchayats. He highlighted that the work and achievements of Prabharis of each panchayat will be reflected through this scheme.

The Chief Secretary also announced that in coming Aspirational Panchayats ranking index, which will be released soon, the Prabhari whose Panchayat will achieve top ranking in the index will be felicitated. He delved on the DCs to work with full spirit and will so that their respective districts can score good on the index.

While reviewing the progress on Jal Jeevan Mission, Dr. Mehta observed that there has been substantial improvement on the progress of this prestigious project. He delved upon the DCs to complete the project in all aspects by 15th August in their respective districts.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary also directed the Deputy Commissioners to prepare the list of deliverables to be achieved in the next financial year. He highlighted that the introduction of deliverables has significantly improved the growth trajectory of each district and therefore it should be made a regular affair in planning from now onwards.

Dr. Mehta also enjoined upon the DCs to prepare district plans as per the deliverables framed so that the developmental work is carried out without any wastage of resources and effective utilisation of funds is being made.

While reviewing progress on other social sector schemes, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the DCs to saturate the different employment schemes in their districts effectively so that the youth can take due advantages of them. He also asked them to establish required infrastructure at the Industrial Estates so that the industrialists who are willing to set up their ventures here are properly facilitated.