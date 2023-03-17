CJ assures HC Bar Association of redressal of grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 17: The J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu today accorded warm welcome to the new Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh Justice N Kotiswar Singh.

All the High Court Judges of Jammu wing, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa, Commissioner JMC Rahul Yadav, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli and SP Kulbir Handa were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice emphasized that the young lawyers should not resort to short-cuts prompted by impatience and emerge as the professional lawyers. He stressed that the young lawyers should always seek guidance from the seniors in the profession to excel in their careers.

Chief Justice assured the members of the Bar that he will try his best to ensure that the lawyers’ long pending demands/ difficulties are redressed.

President of the J&K High Court Bar Association, Senior Advocate Vikram Sharma briefed the gathering about the illustrious profile of the Chief Justice. He said that Chief Justice has asked for exploring the possibility of slashing down the prices of the judicial soft-wares so that lawyers in general get benefitted professionally.

He said that the lawyers difficulties and grievances will see early redressal with the new Chief Justice assuming the role of a new head of family.

Meanwhile, J&K High Court Bar Association headed by President Vikram Sharma for the first time started a new series to honour the senior-most members in the Association by felicitating them for their life-long dedication and contribution in the service of justice dispensation system.

D R Khajuria became the first one to be presented with the memento for his life-time service for justice to common masses spanning to 60 years.

The welcome function commenced with inaugural address by the General Secretary of the Bar Parvesh Salaria while as Anshuja Tak anchored the ceremony. The function was coordinated by Chetan Misri (Joint Secretary) and Utkarsh Pathania (Treasurer) concluded with vote of thanks by Amit Gupta, Vice-President of the Bar Association.