FDP on Data Analytics through SPSS concludes at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 17: The Department of Statistics at the University of Jammu successfully organized a one-week Faculty Development Program (FDP) on Data Analytics through SPSS from March 13-17, 2023.

50 faculty members from various institutions across the country participated in the workshop, which was sponsored by RUSA – II and held in collaboration with HRDC, University of Jammu.

Valedictory function of the FDP was held today and Professor Neelu Rohmetra, Director DD&OE University of Jammu and former Director of IIM Sirmour, was the chief guest. In her address, she emphasized the importance of data analytics and its applications in various fields. She also appreciated the efforts of the department and organizers in conducting such an informative workshop. While sharing her own experience, Prof Neelu asked the participants to plan and dream big and put hard efforts to realize them.

Prof Parmil Kumar, Head of the department and convenor of the workshop, shared his views on the event and highlighted the need for more such workshops to enhance the research skills of faculty members. Dr V K Shivgotra presented the workshop report.

During the workshop, resource person Prof Suresh Sharma from Punjab University, Chandigarh, gave lecture and hands on Data Screening, Missing Value analysis and Introduction to SPSS, Type of variables and data sheet preparation. Prof G P Singh from Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi delivered lecture on Assumptions and hands on SPSS and made the participants learnt how they can be applied in research. Dr Susheel Sarkaar from IASRI, Delhi shared his expertise on the use of SPSS software for data analysis of Design of Experiments related research, while Dr Mukender Kadyan, KU Kurukshetra, shared his insights on how to use data analytics to establish the relationship between different attributes.

Dr Sunil Kumar from Department of Statistics, JU, proposed the vote of thanks. Ableen Kaur, a PhD scholar of the department, anchored the program.