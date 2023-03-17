Doda migrants demand facilities at par with those of Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 17: Doda migrants here today staged a protest demonstration outside the office of Relief Commissioner and raised slogans in favour of their demands.

The protesting migrants were demanding facilities at par with the migrants of Kashmir.

“Even a child born in the family of those migrants (from Kashmir) gets registered on Ration Cards with the birth while our children even after completing the age of 16 years are being discriminated in this regard,” a protester told the reporters.

Click here to watch video

Expressing similar concern other protesters said that without getting names entered in Ration Cards their children are denied of many facilities and government schemes.

Leader of the protesting migrants said that they are migrants of 1996 and questioned different yard sticks being used for different migrants in the same State when both are affected by militancy.

He said that the Relief Commissioner concerned is not cooperating with them.

“When they have to delete names from our Ration Cards they do it promptly after some death or marriage of some girls, but when it comes to entering the new names, they avoid the same,” leader of Doda migrants maintained.