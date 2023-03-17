Development of world class infra necessary for trillion-dollar economy: Dawra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 17: Special Secretary, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sumita Dawra today said that to achieve the aim of becoming a USD 32.8 trillion economy by 2047, development of world class modern infrastructure is paramount.

This she said while addressing media at the end of the day long proceedings of a two day regional workshop on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), being organized by the DPIIT at SKICC in Srinagar.

“Today we are at the crossroads of unprecedented growth in India, advancing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a developed Nation by 2047,” she said.

She said that India is witnessing a strong growth across the social as well as the economic pillars of the nation that is surpassing its own record every year. “To achieve our aim to become a USD 32.8 trillion economy by 2047, development of world class modern infrastructure is paramount,” she added.

Dawra said that through today’s workshops, Northern States/UTs showcased the good work already done such as all-weather road connectivity in J&K, planning of ICD at Samba, planning for MMLPs, Cold Storage facilities, 64 Pharma units in Kathua, using PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

“It is expected that through this workshop all have got an opportunity to learn from each other’s best practices and in the spirit of cooperative federalism we will improve outreach and facilitate project planning and monitoring on the NMP/SMP platform. There is great scope to augment the pace of adoption at State, district and gram panchayat levels. Additionally, 14 social sectors Ministries/ Depts. have already been onboarded onto the NMP platform and are in advanced stages of integration,” she said.

Dawra said that after the launch of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, concerned Ministries and all States/UTs have been onboarded on mission-mode. “Institutional frameworks have been set up, GIS-based individual portals and customised decision making tools have been developed, in-house capacities to adopt PM GatiShakti principles in project planning and implementation exist, and data based National Master Plan is being extensively used for project planning and implementation,” she added.