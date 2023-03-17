LG to inaugurate Durga Bhawan at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine today

It will have free accommodation for 2500 yatris

*Will also review Navratra arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will tomorrow inaugurate Durga Bhawan having accommodation for 3000 pilgrims daily, 2500 of them free, and holding arrangements for 2000 others in case of crowd control management at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

Sinha will also review arrangements for the pilgrims for upcoming Chaitra Navratras beginning March 22 including smooth darshan and security.

A tweet by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) CEO Anshul Garg said: ‘’5 storey Durga Bhawan having dormitories and rooms with washrooms, lockers, blanket stores and Bhojanalya all set to welcome devotees in Chaitra Navratras-2023. Free dormitories for over 2500 pilgrims daily, almost doubling the capacities at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan”.

Durga Bhawan which has been constructed in record 19 months time at a cost of Rs 27 crore will accommodate 2500 pilgrims free of cost daily. Besides, it has the holding capacity of 2000 yatris in case of crowd control management. The Bhawan has four lifts.

Sinha will inaugurate Durga Bhawan tomorrow morning.

Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional DGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, CEO SMVDSB Anshul Garg and other senior officers will be present at the Bhawan during inauguration of Durga Bhawan which is spread over 70,000 square feet area.

After inauguration of the Bhawan, the Lieutenant Governor will also review arrangements for the pilgrims during Chaitra Navratras from March 22 with senior civil, police and Shrine Board officials.

Earlier, Sinha will also offer prayers to Goddess Vaishno Devi.

Meanwhile, work on widening of Atka Aarti complex is also in full swing and it is likely to be completed shortly. It will increase sitting capacity at Atka Aarti from 200 to 550.

Sky Walk is also expected to be completed in next about three months. It involves cost of around Rs 15 crore.

“Construction of Durga Bhawan will prove a big boon for the yatris,” officials said.

Not only the room and paid dormitories but even the free dormitories have well furnished attached bathrooms for the convenience of the pilgrims. Significantly, special bathrooms have been constructed on every floor of Durga Bhawan for specially disabled pilgrims.

Souvenir Shop inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his last visit to the Bhawan complex had been providing ‘prasad’ to the pilgrims starting from as low as Rs 10 and up to Rs 7875.