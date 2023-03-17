LG presents ‘Mata ki Chunni’ for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Pracheen Marg procession 

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presented ‘Mata ki Chunni’ for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Pracheen Marg procession to be organized on March 26 from Kol Kandoli Nagrota to Oli temple.

On the occasion, the members of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Pracheen Marg Shrine Sanstha, led by Sh Devender Singh Rana, Senior BJP Leader and former legislator also presented the Lt Governor the traditional ‘Dogra Turban’ and ‘Mata ki Chunni’ amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras by the priests of the traditional route temples.

The Lt Governor assured every support and assistance from the UT administration in the conservation and development of traditional Mata Vaishno Devi ji route.

He also issued on the spot directions to Divisional Commissioner Jammu for ensuring smooth conduct of the Navratra celebrations on the pracheen marg.

The Lt Governor also released a brochure of the traditional Mata Vaishno Devi ji route prepared by INTACH Jammu Chapter containing information regarding heritage temples, step wells, ponds, Bowlis, other heritage structures including lodging sheds for devotees.Devender Rana was accompanied by S M Sahni , Convenor INTACH Jammu Chapter, Randeep Singh, Harbans Sharma, Ghulam Mustafa Sarpanch Shiba, Jagdish Raj General Secretary, Kartar Chand,Madan Lal Ji, Sukhdev Singh Sarpanch Kanjali, Pandit Harish Kumar ,Pandit Sanjay Kumar, Pandit Vidya Sagar, Pandit Sanjau Kumar, Ashok Thakur VHP Nagrota, Nazir Ahmed, Zamayat Ali, Arjun Sharma along with others members of the community.