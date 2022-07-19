Pr. Secy H&ME reviews progress of AB-PMJAY, SEHAT schemes across J&K

JAMMU, JULY 19: Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education (H&ME), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi today chaired a meeting to review progress on registration of beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat–PradhanMantri Jan ArogyaYojana (AB-PMJAY) and AB-PMJAY SEHAT schemes at Civil Secretariat here.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary called for identifying the sections of overall population and areas least registered under these schemes. He analysed that concerted efforts are required to increase saturation numbers by extensively reaching out to the urban populations of Srinagar and Jammu districts, and unregistered beneficiaries in other Districts as well.

The Chief Medical Officers were directed to identify and register left out beneficiaries from their respective districts and were told to devise and execute weekly plans and submit its report as well.

Similarly, Director Health Services, from both the provinces were told to work out block-wise strategy and utilise ASHA workers and other field staff to achieve the target within stipulated time frame.

Principal Secretary H&ME directed CMOs to start Door to door registration drive from tomorrow to achieve 100%saturation of AB PM-JAY SEHAT.

On the other hand, the health officials were also told to ramp up Covid-vaccination numbers, especially among the senior citizens.

The Principal Secretary was also informed that various awareness initiatives are already being taken which include sending flash messages, broadcasting radio jingles and conducting walk-in drives for traders, sanitation workers, businessmen.

During the meeting, Executive Officer SHA, Ayushi Sudan presented the detailed presentation about BIS saturation. He was apprised that 80 percent saturation has been achieved under the schemes.

In another meeting held with the officers, including representatives from insurance companies, the Principal Secretary reviewed performance indicators, claim status and anti-fraud activities with respect to these schemes.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary impressed upon the officers that if any fraud is perpetrated by health officials, which include willful referral to private hospitals, the same should be booked and action be taken under civil service rules. Both the directors and as well as CMOs were directed to identify such instances and report them for appropriate action under rules.

He also emphasized on 100% IPD conversion under AB PM-JAY SEHAT in public hospitals across UT of J&K.