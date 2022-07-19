After Bandipora, Ganderbal, Srinagar admin makes face masks mandatory in public places

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: After Bandipora and Ganderbal, administration in Srinagar on Tuesday made use of face masks mandatory in public places in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect.

An order from the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, “In order to safeguard public health and wellbeing, I, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, IAS, Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority / Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, in exercise of powers vested in me under Section-34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, do hereby order that the use of masks shall be compulsory at all public places In District Srinagar, with immediate effect, till further orders.”

“Moreover, all District/ Sectoral Officers shall ensure usage of face masks by all officers/ officials in the offices, ” it said. (Agencies)