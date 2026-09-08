Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Housing Colony, Generation Colony, Adarsh Colony, Dabbar, Shiv Nagar, Dak Bunglow and Sheetla Mandir will remain affected on September 09 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Sansoo, ITBP, Mansar, BVattal Baloan, Garhi, PTC, Railway, Pathi and Bhomag will remain affected on September 10 from 8 am to 2 pm.

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Likewise, the power supply to Arnas, Ponda Mohalla, Salal, Salal Market, Rumbal Thala, Kanthan, Dharote, Surindi, Lower Judda, Chirral, Garh Shajroo, Chundhar, Sukcha, Bara Shikari I & II will remain affected on September 09 and 10 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Bajalta, Basohli, Martha, Nagrota, Saman Jandrota, Bhoond, Mashka, Sanshar Bani, Bhandar, Duggan, Chalog, Dhaggar and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 10 from 7 am to 12 noon.